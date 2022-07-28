INDIANA (WEHT) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative funds toward five projects located throughout the greater Evansville area.
The awarded projects align with the community goals set forth in the Evansville Region’s plan called Talent EVV. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership on behalf of the RDA will work with the awarded projects on next steps while continuing to review additional projects for READI eligibility.
The following table lists the five projects named in a press release, as well as a brief summary and the amount awarded.
|Toyota YMCA, Gibson County
|A 56,600 square foot, full facility YMCA for all residents located in Gibson County.
|$5 million
|The District (Princeton Workforce Housing), Gibson County
|A multi-family 144-unit apartment development including a multi-use clubhouse and pool located near major regional employers.
|$2.5 million
|Warrick County Sports Center
|An approximately 230,000 square foot multipurpose athletic facility.
|$5 million
|Regional marketing strategy
|Utilize “E is for Everyone” existing framework to enhance a unified branding campaign.
|$2 million
|Site development plan
|Site development planning that plans to allow future development needs and begin expansion opportunities for existing companies to grow in the region
|$100,000