INDIANA (WEHT) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative funds toward five projects located throughout the greater Evansville area.

The awarded projects align with the community goals set forth in the Evansville Region’s plan called Talent EVV. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership on behalf of the RDA will work with the awarded projects on next steps while continuing to review additional projects for READI eligibility.

The following table lists the five projects named in a press release, as well as a brief summary and the amount awarded.