140 year old building in Evansville gets funding to determine if its façade can be preserved

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Will the façade of the Atlantic Building in downtown Evansville be saved? The Downtown Evansville Community Development Corporation has been granted $1,800 for an engineering assessment to determine the feasibility of preserving the c.1880 façade of the Atlantic Building.
The Atlantic building is the only remaining in-tact late-19th century commercial block in Evansville. The Efroymson Family Endangered Places grant provided 80-percent of the assessment costs up to $2,500. The Downtown Evansville Community Development Corporation covered the remaining 20 percent.
(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)
