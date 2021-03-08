15 indicted in Owensboro drug trafficking operation

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Fifteen people involved in an Owensboro based drug trafficking operation have been charged by a federal Grand Jury.

The indictment follows criminal complaints filed against five members of the organization in January and the seizure of approximately 151 pounds of methamphetamine. According to the federal indictment, members of the drug trafficking operation conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl going back as early as 2016 and continuing through January 13.

The following have been charged in the indictment:

Willie Watkins, 30, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

Richard Cason, 29, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Additionally, Mr. Cason is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking for events occurring on or about January 13, 2021.

Keith Watkins, 28, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Keith Watkins has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl for events occurring between on or about January 12, 2021, and January 13, 2021.

Samuel White, 27, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. White has also been charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine for events occurring on or about October 1, 2019.

Christopher McNary, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. McNary has also been charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine for events occurring on or about November 6, 2020.

William Harvey Duhart, 37, of Phoenix, Arizona, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

Ryan Thruston, 33, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Ryan Thruston has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Receipt or Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

James Antonio Smith, 37, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

Derrick Lamont Bullitt, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

Karlchaze D. Thruston, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Karlchaze Thruston has not yet been apprehended at this time and is a wanted fugitive.

Nache Moore, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

Jeremy Poiles, 39, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. Poiles has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine for events occurring on or about December 11, 2020. Jeremy Poiles has not yet been apprehended at this time and is a wanted fugitive.

Darrion Lamont Moody, 35, of Evansville, Indiana has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. Mr. Moody has also been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl for events between on or about January 2, 2021, and January 6, 2021.

Devon Harris, 22, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

Joan E. Johnson, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. If convicted, the charges carry no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)