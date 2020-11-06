15 year anniversary of November 6 Tri-State tornado

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – 15 years ago, many lives were changed in the early morning hours as a powerful F3 tornado swept across parts of the Tri-state.

The tornado hit at 1:39 a.m. traveling 41 miles with maximum winds of 200 miles-per-hour.

The tornado formed in Henderson County, crossed over the Ohio into Ellis Park, then made it’s way into Vanderburgh County hitting what was then the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park.

After leaving Vanderburgh County and entering Warrick, it hit parts of Newburgh, Degonia Springs, and in to Spencer County.

Finally, at 2:24am the tornado dissipated resulting in at least 230 people being injured, taking the lives of 25 and damaging at least 500 structures.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)