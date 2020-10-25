15 year old boy found shot dead in Owensboro home

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) At approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday, the Owensboro Police Department was sent to the 200 block of E 19th St on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they say they found a deceased 15 year old boy with a single gunshot wound inside the residence.

No other information has been released at this time. Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 27-687-8888 or Crimer Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

