15 year old Owensboro shooting victim identified

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro police have confirmed the 15 year old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has been identified as Aaron Michael Aull Jr. of Owensboro.

Aull was found with a single gunshot wound at an apartment in the 200 block of E 19th St. Officer Andrew Boggess says police tried to perform first aid on him before he died.

His obituary says he loved fixing up old bikes and fishing, and his dream job was to be a sandwich artist at Subway. He was a freshman at Owensboro High School, and his family affectionately called him “Bub.”

OPS counselors were at the school Monday to help students and staff deal with the news.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know anything to please call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: