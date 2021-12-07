1,500 jobs displayed at Hopkins County Job Expo

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Nearly 1,500 jobs were on display in Hopkins County for people looking for a new job or career on Tuesday.

54 area companies were at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville for the annual Hopkins County Job Expo. This is the second expo held this year.

Hillary Croft of the job expo said they put on a second job fair because of the continuing need for workers at area companies. Croft also said some companies were offering greater benefits as a way to bring in more workers.