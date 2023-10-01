TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday night’s Back the Blue Dinner and Dance in Tell City raised $1,500 for the Perry County FOP.

The Perry County Council on Aging hosted the event to support local law enforcement and to honor Sgt. Heather Glenn.

“We want to celebrate life. We want to celebrate the job that our local law enforcement officers do every day. They’re not bad guys. They’re keeping good guys safe,” said Executive Director of Perry County Council on Aging Jesse Watkins.

In July, Glenn was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

Since then, the community has rallied her family and law enforcement officials to show them support.

Sgt. Glenn’s impact could be seen at Friday’s event.

“Kind of strange. It’s brought us all together closer,” said 911 dispatcher Tracie Young.

“Absolutely. This community has come together. They’ve had our back for a long time and now we’re trying to have their back,” said retired teacher Susan Flamion.

“We’re such a small-knit community to start with,” said Watkins. “And this has just made us that much closer.”

The money raised will help send Sgt. Glenn’s family and other law enforcement members to Washington DC for National Police Week in May.

Glenn’s name will be etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.