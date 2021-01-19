151 pounds of meth seized in major Owensboro drug bust

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The DEA and local law enforcement have announced what they’re calling the most significant drug bust in the City of Owensboro’s history.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky says officers found 151 pounds of methamphetamine and three and a half pounds of pills, including fentanyl and other drugs. The DEA says the methamphetamine seized is worth around $7 million.

Police say the investigation into Willie Watkins, 30, of Owensboro has been ongoing for months.

Watkins is accused of coordinating an effort to buy 150 pounds of meth in Los Angeles, CA and pills in Phoenix, AZ. Law enforcement says a vehicle was stopped in Oklahoma City a little more than a week ago when the drugs were discovered and Watkins was arrested.

Days later search warrants were issued around Owensboro leading to the arrests of Christopher McNary, Richard Cason, Keith Watkins, and Samuel White.

All are now facing federal drug charges.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)