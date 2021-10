UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – More than 1,500 pounds of fresh produce was harvested this year and donated to senior centers across western Kentucky by volunteers.

The Reburn family has volunteered their time to harvest produce from the garden behind the Union County Senior Services Center. Thanks to the Reburns and other volunteers, $4,100 worth of produce was harvested.

The harvested food is being donated to senior centers in Morganfield, Sturgis, Uniontown and going to others who are homebound.