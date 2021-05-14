16 charged in Posey County drug bust

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – A drug round up Friday morning landed 13 people in jail. The undercover drug investigation known as operation “Lockdown” has been going on since August of last year.

Arrest warrants were issued for the following suspects:

Keith Curtis Debose, 32, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Miranda Renee Richards, 35, of Evansville, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Roy Debose, 53, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Halley Marie Penelope Bates, 20, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Julie Kuberski, 27, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony, Dealing in Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;

Antjuan Dejesus Rollins, 40, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony, Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Linda Michele Schmidt, 50, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Stephanie M. Seabeck, 33, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony;

Jeffrey A. Bates, 40, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony;

Timothy Whitfield, 32, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony;

Wesley Barnes, 39, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Cynthia K. Fleenor, 57, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Brandon Joseph Robinson, 33, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony;

Shane Wright, 31, of Owensville, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony; and

John Fleenor, 41, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony.

Zachary Addison, 38, of Mt. Vernon, was previously charged in the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The following suspects remain at large: Jeffrey A. Bates, Timothy Whitfield, and Stephanie M. Seabeck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320.