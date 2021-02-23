19 local McDonald’s owners donate more than 32,000 McRibs to Tri-State Food Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville received more than 32,000 McRib patties, buns, and sauce from local McDonald’s owners and operators Tuesday.

Larry Lovelace, a local owner and operator, says it’s an honor to be able to give back when so many in the community aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from.

Katie and Chip Kenworthy, local McDonald’s Owner/Operators

Lovelace, along with other local McDonald’s owners including Stephanie Bishop, Michael Burrell, Ivan Carvajal, Kelsey Hamlet, Chip Kenworthy, Katie Kenworthy, Ryan Kramer, Mike Love, Michael Love, Jr., Rick Mann, Susan Mann, Chris McEnaney, Joe McEnaney, Kathy McEnaney, John Moreland, Wally Nowakowski, Brad Short, and Tina Short own and operate a combined 76 restaurants throughout Tri-State Food Bank’s 33 county service area.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)