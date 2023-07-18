HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Although nobody won the grand prize of $900 million on Monday night’s drawing, Kentucky Lottery officials announced that one ticket sold in Dawson Springs will still take home a large sum if it is claimed.

Officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Ideal Market on Charleston Road in Dawson Springs. According to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, this would require matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the July 17 drawing were 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For more information about how to claim a prize, visit the Kentucky Lottery’s website.