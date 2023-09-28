HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office say that 47-year-old Brandt White and 45-year-old Anthony Apodaca were arrested after being caught with nearly a pound of methamphetamine.

Authorities say that Deputies were alerted to a vehicle possibly carrying meth along Interstate 64 on September 26. Police say that during a traffic stop, Deputies could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search turned up methamphetamine hidden in Apodaca’s pants and other drug items in the vehicle.

Both men were taken to the Posey County Jail on multiple drug charges.