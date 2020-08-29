Two COVID-19 deaths reported by Green River District Health Department

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths, both in Daviess County, and 23 new cases Saturday.
Overall, there are 29 known COVID-19 deaths in the health department’s seven-county service area, though 84 percent of confirmed cases have seen a recovery. Of the new cases reported Saturday, eight of them come from Henderson County, with six more coming in Daviess County. Ohio County reported four new cases, while Union and Webster counties have three and two new cases, respectively.
