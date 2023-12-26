HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health officials confirmed two Muhlenberg EMS team members were injured in an accident over the weekend.

A statement from Owensboro Health says both team members were released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries. Due to patient privacy regulations, Owensboro Health was unable to provide any additional details, but said they greatly appreciated the care and concern that was demonstrated by the Muhlenberg County community.

This is a developing story.