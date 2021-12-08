2 Kentucky businesses receive AARP grants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) awarded two Kentucky businesses at the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) office on Wednesday. The Webster County Senior Center and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum both received AARP Community Challenge Grants.

These grant proposals were among eleven within Kentucky, and the businesses were chosen from over 3,500 nonprofits. The Webster County Senior Center in Dixon received a nearly $5000 grant to create an outdoor seating area with benches, tables and games. The Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum received a $15,000 grant for a new, user-friendly audio guide to increase accessibility and enhance the educational experience.

Next year’s application window for an AARP Community Challenge grant is expected to open in February.