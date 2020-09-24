2 new COVID deaths reported at Boonville assisting living facility

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner confirms two additional COVID-19 deaths at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville.

Coroner Sarah Seaton reports an 80-year-old woman and 95-year-old woman both passed away from the virus Wednesday.

One week ago, a resident at Woodmont Health Campus also died from COVID-19 at the age of 92.

It was the first confirmed COVID-19 death at the facility after 43 COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility in the same week.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)