2 new COVID deaths reported at Boonville assisting living facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner confirms two additional COVID-19 deaths at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville.

Coroner Sarah Seaton reports an 80-year-old woman and 95-year-old woman both passed away from the virus Wednesday.

One week ago, a resident at Woodmont Health Campus also died from COVID-19 at the age of 92.

It was the first confirmed COVID-19 death at the facility after 43 COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility in the same week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories