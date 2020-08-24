2 persons of interest in southern Indiana shooting found in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have announced that two people considered persons of interest in connection to a double shooting have been found hundreds of miles away.

ISP announced early Monday the arrests of Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sargent and Emich’s names were released by police on Friday.

Troopers said around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in southwest Harrison County police were sent to State Road 462 where it was reported a man had been shot in his car near O’Bannon Woods State Park. That man was eventually flown to a hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the car was also shot.

For more information on the case, a stolen vehicle, and the search click the link below.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 24, 2020)