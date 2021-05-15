2 sent to hospital after crash with semi in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on Frederica Street Saturday that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident with injuries in the 5400 block of Frederica Street just after 2 p.m.

Authorities say one of the vehicles tried to make a left turn from Martin Luther King Loop onto Frederica northbound when the driver pulled out in front of a semi-truck. The southbound semi-truck lost control and began sliding sideways down Frederica Street.

Another driver who was traveling northbound on US 431 witnessed the crash and stopped in the roadway as the semi was sliding his direction. He was not able to get out of the way and was hit head on by the semi.

According to a crash report, all three vehicles sustained heavy damage to their front ends and debris was spread across the roadway for approximately 100 yards. The semi-truck also had a large fuel and oil leak that caused crews to shut down that portion of the roadway for a few hours while they cleaned up the spill.

Two of the drivers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.