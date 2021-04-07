2 taken to hospital after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two people were injured and taken to Tri-State hospitals after a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.

Henderson Police say a man was driving south on Green Street when he crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit another car head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle had to be extricated, and she was later transferred to an Evansville hospital from Deaconess Henderson due to the severity of her injuries.

The extent of Cook’s injuries are unknown.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

