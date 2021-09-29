2-year-old dies after falling into above-ground pool

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) A family is mourning after a father says in just five minutes, his toddler made his way outside and into an above-ground pool.

It happened around 1:11 p.m. Friday. The father told authorities he had last checked on the boy about 5 minutes earlier. It appears the toddler went outside through the backdoor, and into a pool that adjoined a deck on the rear of the house. The child was not breathing and the father was given instructions on performing CPR until first responders arrived.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was on life support throughout the weekend and the beginning of the week. On Wednesday, it was determined the child could not survive and he was taken off life support.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Indiana Department of Child Services was notified and is involved in the investigation.