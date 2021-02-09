2009 Ice Storm impacts how Muhlenberg Co. prepares for approaching winter weather

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The forecasted winter weather is bringing back memories of the 2009 Tri-State Ice Storm. It left many in western Kentucky without power or water for weeks.

The salt and ice melt is already on the ground outside the Muhlenberg County Courthouse in Greenville. While people are doing what they can to prepare for the upcoming winter weather, county officials say they have also made changes to how they respond since the Ice Storm of 2009.

“You hope for the best but you prepare for the worst,” said Muhlenberg Co. Judge Executive Curtis McGehee.

Customers were at hardware stores like Malone’s Home Center in Greenville buying propane, salt and other things in advance of the forecasted weather.

“We want to keep our pipes from freezing. We want to stay warm. We want an alternative in case if the power does go off,” said Rita Perry of Central City.

Some residents say the ice storm from 12 years ago made them change how they prepared, even if the expected amount for this week doesn’t reach those levels.

“Everybody I know has generators and stuff now. It kind of caught us off guard that last time,” said Mark Bugg of Greenville. “In ’09, we were without power for two weeks. I’m just getting gas for my generator, going to get it going. Getting things ready.”

“Obviously, you want to make sure your community is as well prepared as possible,” Judge McGehee says. That ice storm, along with other past natural disasters, lead to changes in the county’s response. Some county departments added more equipment to respond to winter weather emergencies, and connected the county water system to other systems to keep water flowing.

“Our water department is also tied in to other counties. We didn’t have that in the past. So, if Muhlenberg County’s water supply is interrupted, there are other counties we can get the water supply from,” he said.

Judge McGehee adds at least one electricity provider plans to have crews on standby in the area in case there are a lot of power outages. As for tree limbs falling on the road, the road department will be keeping an eye out and doing their best to make sure the roads are cleared if any tree limbs fall down.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)