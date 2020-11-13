2020 brings changes to Christmas magic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Tri-State. Christmas decorations are twinkling in many locations including Evansville’s massive Christmas tree downtown.

Some radio stations are already playing Christmas music in hopes of bringing joy during a challenging year.

“We aren’t going to plan on a Christmas tree or anything like that,” said Judy Eberle. She says the pandemic is stealing her Christmas, keeping her family thousands of miles apart. “My brother is in Alaska and my daughter and grandkids are in Canada so we can’t see them.”

105.3 WJLT is hoping some Christmas music helps everyone see a glimmer of Christmas magic during a bleak year which is why it started playing Christmas songs this week.



“I think everybody feels the same way about 2020 and I think we all agree a little Christmas spirit, maybe even a little bit earlier is a good thing and we all can use a little perk up. So we are hoping that Christmas music this early in the month provides that lift in spirits,” Bobby Gates explained.

Another sign of the season is Salvation Army’s 2020 Red Kettle campaign which has officially kicked off.



“It puts me in a festive holiday mood when I see the bell ringers. Let’s you know what time of the year it is,” said Ted Ziemer, Evansville Salvation Army vice president.

Not only are the red kettle bells a part of a century long tradition, it’s also a sign of the Salvation Army’s mission keeping people fed and warm while helping families facing financial hardships this holiday season.

“We are one of the few organizations that never stopped on any day. Our food pantry has been open from day one and never closed,” explained Ziemer. “There’s more of a need this year than there ever has been, which consequently means we have to raise more money than we ever have and we plan to do that this year.”

With unemployment rates still being high, many people are struggling this holiday season. Many non-profits hope people find it in their hearts to help those less fortunate during this pandemic.

