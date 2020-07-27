2020 Changemaker Challenge underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The second annual Community Changemaker Challenge is here and making an impact across the city of Evansville.

Organizers say they want to invite anyone to come up with an innovation to change the community for a positive reason.

Director Zac Parsons says there are many ways you can make a difference.

“People can either pitch an innovation themselves or they can serve as a connector, connecting someone else’s innovative idea with the right sort of partner resource in the community or they can they can sort of volunteer and identify themselves as a potential partner in moving something forward,” Parsons said.

Parsons say anyone in the community is welcome to volunteer and make an impact in the Evansville community.

Parsons also appeared on ABC 25 Local Lifestyles Monday.

Submissions close at 11:59 pm on August 5. For more information on how to get involved, click here.

