2020 Evansville More than Pink Walk to be virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Susan G. Komen® Evansville Tri-State announced Wednesday its More than Pink Walk, originally planned for September 27 at Eastland Mall, will be held virtually.
The event will still take place September 27. Those participating are encouraged to walk where they can socially distance. A collective step goal will be set.
There is no fee to register for the virtual fundraising event this year or to access the online fundraising tools. Any registration fees made prior to the transition will now count towards the participants personal or team fundraising goal.
To register, visit komenevansville.org/walk.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Heritage Federal Credit Union buying Elberfeld State Bank
- Together Tri-State 07/01
- Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Four EVPL locations, one computer lab reopening July 6
- Vanderburgh Co. Council approves more COVID-19 testing funding