2020 Evansville More than Pink Walk to be virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Susan G. Komen® Evansville Tri-State announced Wednesday its More than Pink Walk, originally planned for September 27 at Eastland Mall, will be held virtually.

The event will still take place September 27. Those participating are encouraged to walk where they can socially distance. A collective step goal will be set.

There is no fee to register for the virtual fundraising event this year or to access the online fundraising tools. Any registration fees made prior to the transition will now count towards the participants personal or team fundraising goal.

To register, visit komenevansville.org/walk.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

