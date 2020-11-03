2020 Henderson Christmas Parade canceled

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the area, Henderson won’t be having its annual Christmas Parade this year. It was canceled out of safety concerns for volunteer, participants, and spectators alike.

The parade is hosted by the Henderson Shrine Club and normally happens the first Saturday in December. Parade Chairman and Shrine Club member Ethan Evans said the decision was made after speaking with volunteers who work on parade day as well as participants who help prepare the floats. He says many were uncomfortable participating this year.

The Henderson Shrine Club is instead looking forward to 2021.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)

