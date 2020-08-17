2020 Kentucky Bike Rally canceled

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- Organizers for the Kentucky Bike Rally say the 2020 event has been canceled after they were unable to secure a lease with the Sturgis Airport due to a recommendation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Organizers say canceling the event was not something they wanted or were prepared to do but add they had no other choice without a lease for the grounds. Anyone who purchased tickets or paid for a reserved RV slot have two choices: either take a refund, minus taxes and convenience fees or roll their reservations over to the 2021 bike rally.

While ticket prices may increase next year, anyone who chooses to roll over their ticket is locked in at the current price. People are asked to email kentuckybikerally@gmail.com with their decision.

