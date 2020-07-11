2020 Little Thunder Regatta event underway

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The first remote control boat races in Evansville this year are taking place this weekend.

The River City Racing Club is holding its 2020 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend.

This year’s event includes close to 160 boats, bringing in people from several states.

“[Deaconess] Sports Park loves it. The guys really enjoy it. It gives the ball players something to do whenever they’re in between games, so we like having people out here watching. We encourage people to come out and you know maybe get a new hobby,” president Aaron Johnson said.

Johnson says the Little Thunder Regatta has been going on since 1981.

This is the third year its been held next to Deaconess Sports Park.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)