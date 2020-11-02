2020 Santa Claus special postmark revealed

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office has chosen the special picture postmark for 2020’s holiday season. The postmark will be made available December 1 through December 24.

A contest is held each year for local high school art students to design the postmark. This year’s winning artist is Summer Weedman, a freshman pursuing a nursing degree at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December. This special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983.

Postmaster Cheryl Bailey says the famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town. She asks anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines:

Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark.

Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office.

If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them – with postage stamps already on them – in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, Santa Claus Station, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998.

The picture postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24.

The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer.

To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.).

There is no charge for postmarking, but there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)

