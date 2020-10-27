2020 Trick or Treat guidelines

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Reopening Task Force recommends following the CDC guidelines when it comes to Halloween events.

Activities like decorating a pumpkin with your family, decorating your house, or having a Halloween movie night are considered low risk activities according to the CDC. The CDC says traditional trick or treating would be an activity categorized as high risk for COVID-19.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he recommends not attending big Halloween parties or any big gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Evansville city leaders are not prohibiting trick or treating across the city, but defer to the CDC warning that it is a high risk.

Guidelines for Trick or Treating 2020:

Wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth. Costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Carry hand sanitizer and use it before allowing children to remove their masks or touch their faces at the end of the event. Frequent use is also recommended when possible.

Those who are considered high risk due to age or health conditions are encouraged not to participate in events.

Those residents who are not comfortable participating in the event are encouraged NOT to turn on their outside/porch light thus indicating they do not wish to participate.

Those persons who are Trick or Treating are encouraged to only visit those homes with outside/porch lights on indicating that they are participating in the event.

Social distancing is recommended except for those members of the same household who may travel as a group.

If you are handing out candy it is encouraged that you limit your contact as much as possible and that you use hand sanitizer and/or wash your hands between contact with others. It is recommended that facial coverings be worn while handing out treats.

If you are handing out candy or any other food items, please use only “pre-packaged” food from a manufacturer. No homemade treats.

When handing out candy or food items please place the items into the child’s bag or container, do not let the children grab their own treats.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

