(WEHT) With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Americans’ mental health, WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Happiest States in America.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 32 key indicators of happiness, including depression rates, positive COVID-19 testing rates to income growth and unemployment rates.  

Happiest States in America
1. Hawaii11. Nebraska
2. Utah12. South Dakota
3. Minnesota13. Massachusetts
4. New Jersey14. Virginia
5. Maryland15. Washington
6. California16. Vermont
7. North Dakota17. New York
8. Iowa18. Wisconsin
9. Idaho19. Nevada
10. Connecticut20. Arizona

In the tri-state, Illinois ranks the highest in 29th place even though they are one of the lowest ranked states for unemployment (48th place). Indiana is ranked 36, and Kentucky is one of the lowest ranked states at 46.

Kentucky also ranks 48th for getting adequate sleep and 49th in sports participation.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)

