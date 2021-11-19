Union County Senior Center named 2021 Local Senior Hunger Champion

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District, as well as The Department for Aging and Independent Living (DAIL), hosted the first Kentucky Senior Hunger Summit in 2019. However, when the pandemic hit one Kentucky organization was rewarded for their efforts to combat hunger in their area.

Union County Senior Services was the 2021 Local Senior Hunger Champion due to their efforts during the pandemic. Students who worked at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Academy had to leave the organization due to the COVID-19 shutdown, leaving pounds of food behind. Union County Senior Services stepped up to help distribute the food to people in the community.

Since March of 2020, they have served 59,000 meals to Union County senior citizens. With the donations from the Job Corp Academy, staff prepared over 5,000 freezer meals to ensure that clients had extra food during weekends, weather closures, or for use as a second meal for the day. Not only that, but their raised bed program provided over 1,400 pounds of food to area seniors. They also received a grant to start a fruit grove for seniors. Union County Senior Services also contributed to many local food banks and distributed over 3,500 pounds of dog and cat food to those who needed it most.