EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A school in Evansville will host a STEM event.

According to a news release from the New Tech STEM Fest, the event will be located at New Tech High School, which is at 1901 Lynch Road in Evansville. The news release says that students can experience hands-on STEM activities from over 40 booths from the community and from New Tech students, and cMOE is cosponsoring the pre-school room.

For visiting local students, the event will happen on April 29 at 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 30 is when the event opens up for the general public, at 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to the New Tech STEM Fest website, admission is free.

More information can be found here.