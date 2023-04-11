HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 2023 Easterseals Telethon will be held from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

This year marks the 46th consecutive year ABC 25/CW7 will air the telethon for the rehabilitation center. Members of the Eyewitness News team will host the broadcast and encourage the community to help Easterseals change lives through donations.

Donations can be made in any of the following ways: