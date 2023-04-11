HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 2023 Easterseals Telethon will be held from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
This year marks the 46th consecutive year ABC 25/CW7 will air the telethon for the rehabilitation center. Members of the Eyewitness News team will host the broadcast and encourage the community to help Easterseals change lives through donations.
Donations can be made in any of the following ways:
- Making a pledge during Friday’s show by calling 812-491-9191 (Residents outside of Evansville can call 1-877-929-2929). Both numbers will be live only during Friday’s broadcasts.
- Texting the word TRANSFORM to 243725 to instantly donate an amount of your choice.
- Donate cash or check at the Kaiser Aluminum Fishbowl inside the main entrance of the Easterseals Rehab Center.
- Securely donate online on the Easterseals website.
- Or mail a donation to:
- Easterseals, 3701 Bellemeade Ave., Evansville, In 47714