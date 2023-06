HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced the winner of the 2023 Hadi Half-Pot has come forward to claim their prize.

Officials say the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in downtown Evansville on June 19. The Hadi Half-Pot reached a total of $214,470, and the winner accepted their half of $107,235 before taxes.