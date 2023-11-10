HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Participants in this year’s Wendell Foster Bourbon Raffle will get a chance to get their hands on some exclusive bourbon items.

The raffle features eight bourbon collections this year. Proceeds will benefit Wendell Foster, which serves more than 2,000 local people with disabilities each year. The raffle’s grand prize features the Old Forester 150th anniversary collection.

Tickets are $75 each and will be on sale until December 11. The raffle drawing will be held on December 12.