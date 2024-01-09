HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College Evansville Campus announced the 2024 Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference on January 9 at Ivy Tech Community College.

The announcement was made by Ivy Tech Community College Chancellor Daniela Vidal, who served as co-chair of this year’s Laureate Selection Committee.

Officials state the Laureates will be inducted into the JA Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame and presented a crystal award, symbolizing the spirit of free enterprise at a celebration breakfast on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

Those being inducted include 2024 Historical Laureate George Mesker and 2024 Active Laureates Leah Curry and former Evansville mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

“I am honored to host and co-chair the 2024 JA Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame class and selection process,” Vidal said. “We had an incredible list of nominees, which made the selection process very challenging. The 2024 inductees are well deserving and showcase the caliber of talent and leadership we have in this community.”

Officials state individuals are nominated for their outstanding civic and business contributions to the southwestern Indiana region and recognized for their Business Excellence, Courageous Thinking & Action, Inspired Leadership and Community Mindedness.

Vidal said this Junior Achievement recognition is very important.

“During the selection process, I was struck by the number of trailblazers and impactful individuals, both recent and historic, from this region. In most cases, those nominated are not aware of the size of their impact, which is why the Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame is so important.

Officials say members of the community who would like to join the Junior Achievement at the 2024 Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame may purchase a table or tickets by contacting Melissa Bassemier at 812-425-8152 or melissa.bassemier@ja.org.