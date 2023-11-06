HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department will begin accepting reservations for park shelters for 2024 beginning on on Monday, November 6.

Shelters are available at Legion, Moreland and Ben Hawes Parks and can be reserved between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. from April 1, 2024 through October 29, 2024. Reservations must be paid in full at the time of booking and must be made at a minimum of 14 days in advance.

Legion Park and Moreland Park shelters can be reserved for up to 4 hours for $48, with each additional hour incurring an extra $12. Ben Hawes Park shelters can be booked for a flat fee of $65.

To reserve a shelter, visit owensboroparks.org, call 270-687-8700, or drop by the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Administrative Center located at 1530 McJohnson Avenue from Monday through Friday. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.