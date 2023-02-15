HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A regional steering committee has unveiled the new Evansville logo for the 2024 solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, portions of southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky will experience approximately three minutes of total eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun. Plans are currently underway to attract and accommodate visitors to the region, and prepare residents to enjoy the significant event.

The next solar eclipse to pass over the United States will be in 2045.