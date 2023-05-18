HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Jasper Community Arts’ 20th annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will be held at the Theyen-Clark Cultural Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Officials say the family-friendly event will be full of activities to explore the world of art for the young and young-at-heart.

To discuss some of the events and activities that will take place during the festival, Gretchen Ross spoke with Jasper Community Arts Event Coordinator Eric Herndon on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

For more information, including how to register, visit the Jasper Community Arts website.