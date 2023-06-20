OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Bluegrass lovers, this one is for you. The annual ROMP Festival is back in town. The crew was setting up today in Owensboro, gearing up for a music and fun filled week ahead.

A 150-acre facility, famous for its nature trails, winding creek, and sweeping tree lines are bringing back the annual romp fest for the 20th year in a row. Executive Director at Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame Museum, Chris Josling, says “we are setting up today, but tomorrow our focus will turn towards the music,” which is what he is most looking forward to.

Of course, plenty of food will be available to keep the energy going throughout the 4 day festival, with preparations being taken very seriously. Patrick Bosley, co-owner of Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, says food preparation for the festival began months in advance.

The ROMP Festival welcomes all- from general music lovers to budding musicians. Josling says attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments to play with others. He says there will also be a raffle to have the opportunity to win a Deering Banjo.

In the spirit of collaboration, those who started out strangers are sure to become friends by the end of the festival, “it’s like a great family reunion. If you don’t know people, they still act like they know you. It is just a wonderful experience where you’re just surrounded by friends and family. And if you’re not friends yet, once you spend a little time together, you’ll have new friends,” says Bosley.

Josling says tickets are available for purchase online, at the Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame Museum, or upon entry to the festival.