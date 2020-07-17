21 arrested in “Operation Roundup”

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — 21 people have recently been arrested on narcotics charges in the Tell City area.

Tell City Police say some of the narcotics investigations began last year and targeted offenses related to the distribution of meth and controlled substances.

Tell City Police were assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Cannelton Police Department.

The following individuals were arrested:

Charles Faust: possession of meth

Kala Johns: dealing in a controlled substance (3 counts)

Patsy Faucett: unlawful sale of legend drugs or precursors (2 counts), maintaining a common nuisance

Michael Sullivan: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

John Sullivan: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Misty Thomas-Meador: dealing in a controlled substance

Lori Schafer: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Larry Hendershot: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Wilbert Turner: dealing in meth, possession of meth

Angela Zuelly: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Kevin Zuelly: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia (2 counts)

Sierra McCoskey: possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of legend drug

April Sturgeon: possession of meth (2 counts), possession of paraphernalia (2 counts)

Carolyn Doogs: conspiracy to deal in meth, possession of meth, dealing in a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of controlled substance

Jacinda Gibson: dealing in a controlled substance (2 counts)

Linda Curtner: dealing in a controlled substance

Bridgette McGehee: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Michael McGehee: possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Clarence Horsley: possession of meth (2 counts), possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (2 counts)

Angela Brucken: possession of meth with firearm, conspiracy to deal in a controlled substance (over 1 gram and with firearm), carrying a handgun without a license

Jospeh L Humphreys: possession of meth







For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)