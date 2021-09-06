21-year-old Evansville man identified as Owensboro shooting victim

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Police say 21-year-old Jarnell Carter of Evansville died after being shot over the weekend and another victim is fighting for his life.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of West 2nd Street just before 4:00 Sunday morning. Police found two adults men near a parked vehicle.

Investigators say Carter had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The other victim also had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.