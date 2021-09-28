26 booths drop out of Fall Festival, half pot ticket prices announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officials with the West Side Nut Club say 26 booths have dropped out of the Fall Festival. The street festival starts next week.

Speculation suggests a lack of volunteers may be the reason. In the past, no official word has been given. Fall Fest will be celebrating 100 years next week.

Nut club officials said in the weeks prior, any booths that do not wish to participate in this year’s event may drop out and have their spot held for next year.

The nut club also announced ticket prices for their half pot:

1 ticket = $5

3 tickets = $10

20 tickets = $20

50 tickets = $40

150 tickets = $100

The drawing will be Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. You do not have to be there to win if your ticket is drawn. For more information had the West Side Nut Club’s website.