26th Annual Warrick County Summer Musical announced

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – It may be the middle of winter, but Warrick County is already thinking of summer with its annual musical.

The 26th Annual Warrick County Summer Musical will feature the Tony nominated show Something Rotten.

The musical comedy features over the top characters and an influence of Shakespeare.

Audition information will be available by February 1 and auditions will be held virtually.

The show will run from July 7-10 at Castle High School.

For more information, visit warrickmusical.org.