EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Hundreds of EVSC students gathered at Bosse Field on Monday for Ivy Tech’s annual bicycle giveaway event as part of its Public Safety Academy.

The community college partners with EVSC and local organizations to raise money to purchase new bicycles every year. A record 280 bicycles were given out this year, along with helmets and bike locks.

More than 3,500 bikes have been given away in the program over the past 15 years.