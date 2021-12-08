$2M grant to give students Chromebooks in Owensboro

Chromebooks are a great bargain if you’re always online, but since they utilize cloud storage, their offline functionality is severely limited.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Public Schools district says they were recently awarded a federal grant valued at nearly $2 million. The grant was gifted so the district can upgrade technology and ensure a higher level of instruction for students.

DCPS instructional technology coordinator Aaron Yeiser said the grant allowed the district to exceed its timeline of replacing aging technology for student learning.

“The grant allowed us to purchase Chromebooks and hotspots, which together will help us close learning gaps for students who do not have access to the internet,” Yeiser said.

Unveiling celebrations are being held by the district for the students turning on their new Chromebooks for the first time. The events are being throughout the rest of the work week at Meadow Lands Elementary School, Tamarack Elementary School and East View Elementary School.