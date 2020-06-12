3 arrested after body found in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- Illinois State Police have arrested three people after human remains were found and identified earlier this week.

The remains were identified Wednesday as Chase Mitchell, 32, of Eldorado, Illinois. He was reported missing by his family on May 5.

Troy Gwaltney, 42, Richard Emerson, 30, and Toria Emerson, 22, all of Eldorado, were arrested and are charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

Troy Gwaltney

Richard Emerson

Toria Emerson Photos Courtesy Illinois State Police

Court documents allege all three defendants, between April 15 and June 9, 2020, in Saline County, IL, with knowledge that Chase Mitchell had died by homicidal means, knowingly concealed Mitchell’s death.

A bond hearing is set for June 15. All three are being held at the Saline County Jail.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

