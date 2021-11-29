3 Henderson City Officials Awarded for Excellence

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The Kentucky League of Cities has awarded three Henderson officials for excellence. Donna Stinnett, Connie Galloway and Ray Nix are being honored for their service.

“Donna, Connie, and Ray are extremely important members of our management team at the City of Henderson. They each have unique qualities and support our goals of employee, citizen, and overall community interaction and successful communication,” remarked Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “Donna Stinnett keeps our citizens in touch with not only directly related city happenings but also events and entertainment opportunities for the entire community,” he added. “Connie brings loads of experience to our HR Department ‒ She’s seen most conceivable situations come and go in her tenure with the City of Henderson and has learned from each and every one. Our Codes Administer Ray Nix came to us from an industrial setting, and that gives him a very wide view in working through problems and opportunities.”

The awards are part of the KLC’s City Officials Training Center program, which offers voluntary education for its participants. “With the variety of training provided through the COTC program, our city leaders are better-informed and better equipped to provide the best service to their communities and citizens. This achievement is a testament to dedication and service of the officials who serve the City of Henderson,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney.

Donna Stinnett has received a Level II Excellence award for completing 60 hours of approved training along with two hours of ethics training. Connie Galloway and Ray Nix each received a Level I Excellence award, which requires 30 hours of approved training along with one hour of ethics training.